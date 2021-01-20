Hillsborough County seniors prepare to receive COVID-19 vaccine as new vaccine site opens this week

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. (WFLA) – For Robert Riesdorph, the vaccine process started out easy. He got his first shot on Jan. 7 and is awaiting the second one.

“Excellent, excellent,” he told 8 On Your Side. “I think they did a very good job in the way they handled that part.”

He’s due to receive the next injection a week from now. However, when he checked his appointment card, it said University Mall in Tampa. He was immediately confused and worried.

The University Mall vaccine location, he says, was closed at the time. So, he called 8 On Your Side for help.

“I didn’t know where to go, so looking online, I couldn’t find any information . I simply called your newsroom to say there are a lot of other people that are getting their vaccinations as well. where are we all supposed to go,” he asked.

8 On Your Side found the answer.

Hillsborough County released information late Wednesday evening, confirming that the county is now teaming up with the state to operate a vaccine site in Tampa at University Mall. Other vaccination sites for the state include Jacksonville and Miami.

Riesdorph says he just wants to make sure he’s on schedule with the shot and goes to the right place and admits he’s been frustrated with the way the state has been communicating with citizens.

“I just want the information to be out there for everyone, whether it’s me, obviously I need my second shot, I don’t want to miss it,” he explained. “I want to stay on time and on track with it. But, I think the information that comes out needs to come to everyone.”