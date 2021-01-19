Hillsborough County seniors concerned about securing second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Seniors in Hillsborough County are growing more concerned about missing the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.



Thousands who got their first dose at the University Mall site, are wondering about their second dose, after the county shut the site down.

The county released a statement on Tuesday saying:

“Hillsborough County remains committed to our seniors to provide opportunities for COVID-19 vaccinations as quickly as supplies are available. The County is currently partnering with the state of Florida to identify potential locations for a state-run vaccination site for residents ages 65 years and older. Please continue to visit this page frequently as we plan to provide additional information as it is made available. In the meantime, we ask for your continued patience as supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine remain very limited.”

8 On Your Side crews spotted county crews at the University Mall site Tuesday looking around the site, as well as setting up signs and orange barricades.

Hillsborough County leaders previously told 8 On Your Side that seniors who made reservations for their second shot will still get their second dose at their original site, unless they are contacted by the county and told otherwise.

