Hillsborough County seniors begin receiving vaccines Wednesday

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Strawberry Festival Fairgrounds in Plant City has been transformed into a massive vaccine clinic for seniors.
It’s one of four sites in Hillsborough County that will distribute 9,000 doses of the vaccine to area seniors starting Wednesday.
The county’s vaccine rollout for seniors began Monday when it launched its website for seniors to register for the vaccine. Thousands of seniors went online and encountered issues with the website and jammed phone lines. The county quickly ran out of slots for vaccine appointments and suspended registration.
The county said it will likely begin offering more appointments next week when more vaccines are expected to become available.
The vaccines are being distributed at the following locations this week:
Wednesday, Jan. 6
- Strawberry Festival Fairgrounds, 2700 W. Risk St., Plant City
- Ed Radice Sports Complex, 14720 Ed Radice Drive, Tampa
Thursday, Jan. 7
- University Mall (parking lot), 2200 E. Fowler Ave., Tampa
Vance Vogel Sports Complex, 13012 Bullfrog Creek Road, Gibsonton
Friday, Jan. 8
- University Mall (parking lot)
Strawberry Festival Fairgrounds
- Ed Radice Sports Complex
Saturday, Jan. 9
- University Mall (parking lot)
- Strawberry Festival Fairgrounds
