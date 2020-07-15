Hillsborough County Schools Superintendent recommends pushing back school year by two weeks

TAMPA (WFLA) – Hillsborough County Schools Superintendent Addison Davis has recommended to the Hillsborough County School Board to delay the start of 2020-21 school year by two weeks until Aug. 24.

The school year was scheduled to start Aug. 10.

Davis said in a statement:

“This school year presents unprecedented challenges because of COVID-19, and we’re so pleased that two of the area’s preeminent medical institutions have agreed to collaborate with us to provide the safest back-to-school environment possible,” said Superintendent Addison Davis. “The unpredictability of this virus makes the recommendations and expertise from medical experts invaluable for HCPS as we look to reopen our doors carefully to our students, teachers, and staff. We look forward to collaborating with them to clarify safety procedures and actively communicate expectations prior to the start of a new school year.”

The news comes following similar announcements by Sarasota, Manatee, and Polk counties

This recommendation will need to be approved by the School Board along with collaboration with HCTA. Superintendent Davis will present his School Reopening Plan on Thursday at 1 p.m., during the School Board Workshop. It will be held in the board auditorium at 901 E. Kennedy Blvd., Tampa.

