Hillsborough County School Board to vote on whether to extend mask mandate

TAMPA (WFLA) – With the mandatory face-covering policy set to expire on Oct. 15, the Hillsborough School Board is expected to vote Tuesday evening on whether or not to extend it.

When the school year began in August, Hillsborough County had a COVID-19 positivity rate of greater than 20 percent. It has now dropped to 8 percent in the latest Florida Department of Health Report from last Friday.

Parent Damaris Allen, who is a plaintiff on the Florida school mask lawsuit, said she’d like the mask mandate extended for a few more weeks.

“That’s when we’re expected to have the vaccine rollout for kids 5 and up and that would provide an extra layer of protection,” Allen said before the school board meeting.

Sandy Meyer has a daughter in middle school. She said she wants the school board to let the mask policy expire.

“It should never have went in place,” Meyer said. “They’re overreaching. They’re not following the law. We have a bill of rights, parents are supposed to make their own choice.”

Florida Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran has threatened to withhold funding from Hillsborough Schools in the amount of school board member salaries.

Hillsborough School leaders have pushed back in their letters responding to Commissioner Corcoran. They have defended their mask policy saying it has resulted in fewer students missing class because they are sick with COVID-19 or home in quarantine because of exposure.

Four dozen parents signed up to speak during public comment.

Stay with News Channel 8 for an update as soon as the Hillsborough School Board votes.