Hillsborough County residents rush to get tested for COVID ahead of New Year as popular site prepares to move

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — On the final day of 2020, cars lined coronavirus testing sites in Hillsborough County as people scrambled to get tested.

A line of cars stretched down Dale Mabry Highway Thursday before the Raymond James Stadium testing site closed at noon for the holiday.

“I heard the lines are long,” said Christa Zentmeyer, who arrived at the site nearly three hours before it opened. “I’ve been off the last week and a half and I’m about to go back to work. I work around other people, so it’s more for other people than it is for me.”

County sites will not reopen until Monday due to the holiday.

“We have staff out here and we have resources and they need to rest too. They’ve been working on this nonstop,” said Jon-Paul Lavandeira, the COVID-19 Task Force leader for testing in Hillsborough County.

At the start of the New Year, the testing site at Raymond James Stadium will move to a new location. The site at Lot 9 will move over the weekend to Lot 12, located across Dale Mabry Highway.

Hillsborough County leaders told 8 On Your Side they’re relocating the site to prepare for the upcoming Super Bowl.

The new location will open Monday in Lot 12, just west of Dale Mabry between Tampa Bay Boulevard and Columbus Drive. Cars will enter the drive-thru site from the north near the parking lot entrance for Hillsborough Community College and exit onto Columbus Drive.

Crews are adding additional signage to clarify the new location for drivers. Directions are posted on this online map.

Following the site’s reopening on Monday, the normal non-holiday schedule will be in place for the remainder of the week.

Hillsborough County provided the following schedule: