Hillsborough County to reopen COVID-19 testing sites amid spike in cases

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay’s biggest county is bringing back its COVID-19 testing sites amid a spike in cases and record hospitalizations.

Hillsborough County announced plans to open two walk-in testing sites on Saturday, Aug. 7. The sites at Palm River Park Community Center at 725 South 58th Street in Tampa and at 1101 East 139th Avenue in Tampa.

The move comes amid outcry from doctors in the community as Florida sees an increase in coronavirus cases. Some people had been waiting up to three days to get a test.

“I think it’s absolutely necessary with the numbers as high as they are. We can only accommodate so many patients in our clinics due to space and staffing,” said Dr. Nicole Frommann who works in Urgent Care at Tampa General Hospital. “We’re now back to square one. And, as a mom, with school about to start, a little anxiety-provoking with all these cases.”

Health officials said that for the foreseeable future, 500 tests will be available each day at both locations.

Hillsborough County is the only county in Tampa Bay to reopen its COVID-19 testing sites.