Hillsborough County Rapid Response Recovery reaches capacity for financial assistance

TAMPA (WFLA) – Hillsborough County’s Rapid Response Recovery program has reached its capacity for financial assistance.
According to the county’s Twitter page, due to the limit in current funding the county is no longer accepting online applications or over-the-phone appointments at this time.
Applications that have been pre-screened or submitted online are currently being processed and an Eligibility Specialist will be in touch with you shortly.
