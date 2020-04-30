Hillsborough County Rapid Response Recovery reaches capacity for financial assistance

Breaking News
TAMPA (WFLA) – Hillsborough County’s Rapid Response Recovery program has reached its capacity for financial assistance. ­­­

According to the county’s Twitter page, due to the limit in current funding the county is no longer accepting online applications or over-the-phone appointments at this time.

Applications that have been pre-screened or submitted online are currently being processed and an Eligibility Specialist will be in touch with you shortly.

For the latest information from Hillsborough County click here.

