Hillsborough county public schools will not hold in-person graduations as coronavirus cases rise

TAMPA (WFLA) – Hillsborough County Public Schools Superintendent Addison Davis has decided to hold virtual graduations for the Class of 2020.

In a statement Hillsborough County Public schools said “with the current status of coronavirus cases in Hillsborough County, our district has made the decision that we believe is in the best interest of our graduates and their families.”

My heart goes out to the Class of 2020. I recognize that each of our graduates worked tremendously hard during their Senior year and this is not the outcome we wanted for them. It has always been our goal to give our seniors a traditional graduation ceremony, where friends and family can share in their big moment. We hoped by July that cases would be trending downward, but that is not the case. Although we have made this difficult decision to move the ceremonies online, nothing changes the fact that students will still have the opportunity to commemorate this occasion with their families. Superintendent Addison Davis

Hillsborough County had previously announced plans to proceed with an in-person graduation, setting a new series of dates for the events in July instead of the traditional graduations in May.

A spokesperson tells News Channel 8 each high school will also celebrate their graduates with drive-thru diploma ceremonies where seniors can don their cap and gown and take the traditional graduation photo with their principal, employing distancing measures.

