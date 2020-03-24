Hillsborough County pleading for medical supply donations

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County has issued a plea for medical supply donations that can be used to help fight the spread of COVID-19.

Medical schools, dental clinics, elective surgery centers, private vendors, residents and others are asked to donated impervious gowns, face shields, surgical masks, N95 masks, Tyvek suits and exam gloves.

The equipment must be medical grade personal protection equipment (PPE) and new in the box or unused.

All sizes are needed.

Donations will be used locally in hospitals, nursing centers, assisted living facilities and other areas of need.

Donations can be dropped off at 250 Westshore Plaza in Tampa. Donations will be accepted Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. starting Wednesday.

Collection of donations will conclude April 3.

