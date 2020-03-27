Hillsborough County plans to reopen Raymond James coronavirus testing site

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Eagle 8

TAMPA (WFLA) – Hillsborough County Emergency Management has secured 1,000 coronavirus testing collection kits from the State of Florida in hopes of re-launching its testing site at Raymond James Stadium.

An official date to re-open the site has yet to be determined, but officials say it will happen as they’re able to re-mobilize all operations including the call center representatives and secure personal protective equipment.

Pre-screening and pre-registration will still be required, and Hillsborough County will provide updated information as soon as all operations are confirmed, and the lines are open to accept calls.

From March 25 through March 27, the site administered 900 tests.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

'Every mask makes a difference' Lutz woman makes face mask for medical professionals

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Every mask makes a difference' Lutz woman makes face mask for medical professionals"

WFLA welcomes Brooklyn Hart Benson to family

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFLA welcomes Brooklyn Hart Benson to family"

Polk County coronavirus: Lakeland mayor, county officials at odds over 'stay-at-home' order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polk County coronavirus: Lakeland mayor, county officials at odds over 'stay-at-home' order"

Polk County board chair against 'stay-at-home' order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polk County board chair against 'stay-at-home' order"

Rays match donations given to Ronald McDonald House Charities Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rays match donations given to Ronald McDonald House Charities Tampa Bay"

Family facetimes loved one with Alzheimer's

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family facetimes loved one with Alzheimer's"

Zebra recently born at Disney's Animal Kingdom

Thumbnail for the video titled "Zebra recently born at Disney's Animal Kingdom"

Coronavirus: Hillsborough Co. Schools out millions; plan in place to continue student success

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Hillsborough Co. Schools out millions; plan in place to continue student success"

Mayor Castor gives update on coronavirus, safer-at-home order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayor Castor gives update on coronavirus, safer-at-home order"

Cheetah cubs explore Busch Gardens during coronavirus closure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cheetah cubs explore Busch Gardens during coronavirus closure"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss