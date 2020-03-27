Hillsborough County plans to reopen Raymond James coronavirus testing site

TAMPA (WFLA) – Hillsborough County Emergency Management has secured 1,000 coronavirus testing collection kits from the State of Florida in hopes of re-launching its testing site at Raymond James Stadium.

An official date to re-open the site has yet to be determined, but officials say it will happen as they’re able to re-mobilize all operations including the call center representatives and secure personal protective equipment.

Pre-screening and pre-registration will still be required, and Hillsborough County will provide updated information as soon as all operations are confirmed, and the lines are open to accept calls.

From March 25 through March 27, the site administered 900 tests.

