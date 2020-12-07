Hillsborough County opens new COVID testing locations

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Michelle Youngman drove to the Vance Vogal Sports Complex in Gibsonton Monday morning for a COVID-19 test, there was no line in front of her.

“I think it’s excellent. I’ve had some symptoms a week and I looked online this weekend and signed up,” said Youngman.

Mike Farina and his wife came a short time later, there was just one car in front of them and it was the car of a friend.

“We just wanted to be tested to make sure, we don’t want to spread it to anyone else, that’s the main thing,” said Farina.

The testing location at the sports complex is one of two new testing locations in Hillsborough county. The other new testing location is at the William Owen Pass Sports Complex in Dover.

At the Lee Davis Center in Tampa, the line to receive the same test was up to three hours long at some points on Monday.

The Lee Davis Center location doesn’t require an appointment. The two new locations to require appointments in advance.

Jon-Paul Lavandeira with Hillsborough County says Monday’s tend to be busy at the Lee Davis Center.

“In our experience, this is typical for Monday’s. Monday is and has always been our busiest days. Number one, folks do things over the weekend and they want to get tested but number two, Raymond James is closed on Monday’s so we kind of shoulder their load,” said Lavandeira.

Appointments can be made on the Hillsborough County website.