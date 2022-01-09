Hillsborough County opens 3rd free COVID-19 testing site

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County will be opening a third location to help meet demand for COVID-19 testing amid the omicron variant surge.

Residents will be able to get free drive-through tests at the Hillsborough Community College Brandon campus at 10451 Nancy Watkins Drive this Monday. The site will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will not require an appointment, according to the Hillsborough County Emergency Operations Center.

The EOC says to enter the site, visitors will need to use the entrance off East Columbus Drive. Residents are asked not to arrive at the site before 9 a.m. because the gate will not be open before then.

The county’s other two test sites are at Progress Village Park on 8701 Progress Blvd and the West Tampa Community Resource Center on 2103 N. Rome Avenue. Both of these are walk-up test sites that will open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The West Tampa Community Resource Center also offers vaccinations, Pfizer pediatric vaccines, booster shots for those who are eligible, and monoclonal antibody therapy treatment. Those wanting antibody treatments will have to make an appointment at patientportalfl.com.

Children between 5 and 11 will need to have their parent or guardian present to get a Pfizer pediatric vaccine. The county says proof of insurance is recommended for all services.

Other testing sites in the county can be found by visiting the county’s website.