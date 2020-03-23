Hillsborough County officials vote to wait till Thursday to vote on possible curfew policy

TAMPA (WFLA) – Hillsborough County officials have decided to further study stay-at-home orders and will vote to consider a curfew at its next meeting on Thursday.
The committee has also decided to not make any decision regarding a shelter in place until as early as next Monday.
The next policy meeting will take place Thursday at 1:30 p.m.
The committee passed the motion 6-2 with Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and Hillsborough County Commissioner Kimberly Overman voting against the motion.
This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates.
