Hillsborough County officials to meet Wednesday to consider curfew order

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Emergency Policy Group will meet Wednesday afternoon to consider a curfew order in response to the spread of COVID-19.

The meeting will be conducted virtually on a telephone conference call at 1:30 p.m.

The Hillsborough County Emergency Policy Group is made up of three county commissioners, the mayors of Plant City, Tampa, and Temple Terrace, the sheriff, and chairman of the school board.

