Hillsborough County officials to meet Wednesday to consider curfew order

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Emergency Policy Group will meet Wednesday afternoon to consider a curfew order in response to the spread of COVID-19.

The meeting will be conducted virtually on a telephone conference call at 1:30 p.m.

The Hillsborough County Emergency Policy Group is made up of three county commissioners, the mayors of Plant City, Tampa, and Temple Terrace, the sheriff, and chairman of the school board.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

