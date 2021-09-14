Hillsborough county offering $500, extra incentives for vaccinated employees

Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County employees will now receive $500 and two vacation days if they show proof of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

County officials sent an email detailing the new incentive to workers on Monday.

Employees who have not submitted their vaccination card by Oct. 15 will have to take part in weekly testing and will be required to wear a mask while at work.

Unvaccinated employees can also submit proof of COVID-19 antibodies on a monthly basis without the weekly testing.

As of Sept. 10, 2021, Hillsborough County has had 1,020 employees infected with the virus and 2,452 employees out on quarantine since March 2020.