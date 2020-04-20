Hillsborough County offering 3 new COVID-19 testing sites

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – In an effort to make coronavirus testing more convenient, Hillsborough County has announced three new testing sites that will open on Wednesday.

The additional locations are:

Lee Davis Community Resource Center, 3402 N. 22nd St., Tampa

Plant City Community Resource Center, 307 N. Michigan Ave., Plant City

SouthShore Community Resource Center, 201 14th Ave. SE, Ruskin

Similarly to the current testing site at Raymond James Stadium pre-screening and pre-registration are required and testing will be administered to those showing symptoms related to COVID-19.

To register residents are asked to call the Hillsborough County’s call center at 813-272-5900 which is open weekdays from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

There is no charge for the test administered at Hillsborough County locations and residents are not required to have health insurance to get tested.

