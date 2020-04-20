Hillsborough County offering 3 new COVID-19 testing sites

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – In an effort to make coronavirus testing more convenient, Hillsborough County has announced three new testing sites that will open on Wednesday.
The additional locations are:
- Lee Davis Community Resource Center, 3402 N. 22nd St., Tampa
- Plant City Community Resource Center, 307 N. Michigan Ave., Plant City
- SouthShore Community Resource Center, 201 14th Ave. SE, Ruskin
Similarly to the current testing site at Raymond James Stadium pre-screening and pre-registration are required and testing will be administered to those showing symptoms related to COVID-19.
To register residents are asked to call the Hillsborough County’s call center at 813-272-5900 which is open weekdays from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
There is no charge for the test administered at Hillsborough County locations and residents are not required to have health insurance to get tested.
