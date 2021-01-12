Hillsborough County launches new COVID-19 vaccine registration system

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County is rolling out a new registration for the coronavirus vaccine amid frustration with the original process.

Angelia Valdez is one of the dozens of seniors who tells 8 On Your Side they spend hours last week attempting to get to schedule their vaccination in Hillsborough County. She says, “I was online all day all day Monday. Oh my gosh, it was like hours maybe five or six hours.”

The website crashed and phone lines were over crowded when individuals registered for the county’s first round of the vaccine, last week. The county has 9,000 doses of the vaccine they’ll begin administering Wednesday. Appointments are mandatory.

Director of Hillsborough County Emergency Management, Timothy Dudley says, “Please be patient. We’re working hard to give you a great solution.” A new registration system is in place for the second round of shots. Now, there are designated times for seniors in various age groups to book an appointment.

Individuals can sign-up starting Tuesday, using an online CDR HealthPro portal at the following times:

Residents age 85 and older can book an appointment between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Residents age 75 to 84 can book an appointment between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Residents age 65 to 74 can book an appointment between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

After 5 p.m., any resident age 65 and older can book any remaining slots while appointments remain available.

Each age category has a specific number of shots reserved for their group:

2,000 appointments for individuals 85+

3,000 appointments for individuals 74 to 84

4,000 appointments for individuals 65 to 74

Health leaders are set to distribute the vaccine at three sites from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15.

Vance Vogel Sports Complex: 13012 Bullfrog Creek Road, Gibsonton

Strawberry Festival Fairgrounds: 2700 W. Risk Street, Plant City

Ed Radice Sports Complex: 14720 Ed Radice Drive, Tampa

Individuals without internet access can call 850-848-5287 to schedule and appointment.