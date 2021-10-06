Hillsborough County health officials see decline in COVID-19 cases

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) – Hillsborough County Commissioners received a COVID-19 update on Wednesday during their commission meeting from the Department of Health in Hillsborough County.

During their presentation, DOH-Hillsborough health officials talked about how the COVID-19 numbers in the county have been trending down within the last month.

“So we are now at 354 new cases per day versus 1,400 that we were at one month ago,” said Dr. Douglas Holt, DOH-Hillsborough Health Officer.

AdventHealth Tampa’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Doug Ross tells 8 On Your Side he has noticed the same trend.

“We have gone under the numbers that we were at when we had the second surge, so that’s reassuring that things are getting better,” said Dr. Doug Ross, Chief Medical Officer for AdventHealth Tampa.

During the county commission meeting, in the report from DOH-Hillsborough, they showed commissioners how the transmission rates are going down not only in Hillsborough, but in Pasco and Pinellas counties along with the entire state.

“Now we are entering the orange zone. We are getting out of the red or the highest level, but this still does represent a significant amount of community base transmission,” said Dr. Douglas Holt. “Hopefully if this decrease continues, we can get back to that yellow zone that we were at just prior to July 4th.”

Dr. Ross from AdventHealth Tampa said he hopes this downward trend will continue, but right now it is hard to tell.

“It’s hard to predict, but I am going to try to be optimistic. I want people to continue to get vaccinated that’s really critical in order to try to prevent even any variant from getting out of hand like the delta variant got out of hand,” added Dr. Ross.