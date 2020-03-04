Hillsborough county health director updates commissioners on coronavirus

Coronavirus

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – We know more about the moments that led up to the Hillsborough County Health Director learning that a woman in her 20s had tested positive for coronavirus.

“COVID-19 does have the potential to be a very significant public health threat,” said Dr. Douglas Holt, Director of the Hillsborough County Health Department.

It’s a dark warning for Hillsborough County commissioners as the local health director updates them on the coronavirus.

Holt told commissioners he found out about the woman in her 20s testing positive Saturday night, one day before the public knew. He says she’s cooperated with health officials the entire time; telling them the flights she was on, who she was in contact with daily, and how she started doing what she could to keep the virus from spreading.

“She’s very dependable. Everything she’s done is to protect the public. She’s really the unsung hero,” said Dr. Holt.

Calling the public threat very low in Hillsborough Holt gave a positive message to commissioners worried about future events in Tampa. Fearful of seeing canceled events, or quarantined neighborhoods like in China or Italy. He thinks life should go on as normal saying the spread of the virus is more likely in enclosed areas not in open spaces.

“We’re not going to end up quarantining 10% of our population so at that stage, just like flu season, we’re just going to be keeping people as well as they can at home,” said Dr. Holt.

The director continued to urge people to wash their hands, sneeze into your arm, stay home if you feel sick.

The State of Florida has also set up a call center for questions at 1-866-779-6121, or email at COVID-19@flhealth.gov.

