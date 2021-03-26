Hillsborough County group works to help migrant farmworkers receive COVID-19 vaccine

TAMPA (WFLA) – Maiva Vomavaya is a migrant farm worker in Hillsborough county.

On Friday, she took a bus to the Sadye Gibbs Martin Community center in Plant City to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Through a translator, she explained the vaccine is very important to her because her husband nearly died from the virus.

“It’s important to her because she had a personal experience where he got COVID and he was in the hospital and she thinks it’s important for everyone to get vaccinated,” Vomavaya said.

The vaccine program was set up through the nonprofit group Colectivo Arbol.

“A lot of them don’t have access to medical facilities like we do and nobody else brings the access to the farm like we do,” Jim Schutz with Colectivo Arbol said.

Many also have trust issues about getting the vaccine here, but their longstanding relationship with workers from Colectivo Arbol has helped.

“Most of them have been receptive. There was a sense of reluctance in the beginning in the sense of, what is this? How do we know it’s safe. You know, the same as everybody,” Schutz said.

Vomavaya’s husband was so sick from the virus at one point she didn’t know if he would live. She says her husband would text her a photo every day with a thumbs up just to prove he’s still alive.