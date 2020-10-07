Hillsborough County grant program awards millions to small businesses; millions still available

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Small businesses across the country are worried the coronavirus pandemic, may permanently shutter their doors.

But a grant program in Hillsborough County aims to stop that from happening and there are still millions available to claim.

The owners of LaFrance in Ybor City applied for and recieved thousands of dollars from the county’s R3 grant. R3 stands for Rapid Response Recovery Assistance Program.

LaFrance is a vintage clothing store and has been around for almost 50 years. They were worried the pandemic could permanently impact their business.

“That money, it really gave us the freedom to put people back to work and pay the bills and to invest in merchandise that we usually get every season. It really gave us breathing room,” said Ben Wax.

Here’s a snapshot of how many businesses have taken advantage of the program:

Awarded – $51.37 million

Applications paid or processing payment – 3,413

Average payment per business – $15,052

*totals as of Oct. 5, 2020

There are still millions of dollars up for grabs before the program ends in December. You can learn how to apply here.