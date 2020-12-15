Hillsborough county enforcement teams making sure businesses follow countywide mask mandate

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County Code Enforcement officers are making sure your shops and restaurants are following the rules.

Starting this week, the county will assign more than 30 officers to different businesses every day, making sure owners and managers are enforcing the COVID-19 face-covering ordinance.

“It makes me feel safer going out and getting stuff from the businesses,” said shopper Breana Favors.

The officers are also handing out educational materials and even masks. It’s the type of cautionary action some shoppers like to see.

“They should’ve started it when everything started opening back up,” Favors added.

There are other shoppers who believe the plan is a little excessive. “Every business I’ve been to is doing what they’re supposed to do… mask and sanitizer and stuff like that,” said Winnie White.

Hillsborough County leaders said they have received individual complaints about businesses, and they’ll continue to respond to those as well.