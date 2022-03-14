Hillsborough County ends COVID-19 emergency order

Medical personnel vaccinate students at KIPP Believe Charter School in New Orleans, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. Students in New Orleans will be required to get vaccinated against the coronavirus as of Feb. 1 as the city becomes one of the first big districts in the country to implement a vaccine requirement to go to school. (AP Photo/Ted Jackson)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County is closing its final COVID-19 testing and vaccination site this week due to lower COVID-19 case numbers in the county and a decrease in demand for both testing and vaccinations.

Due to the low COVID-19 positivity rate in the County and the ending of the COVID-19 testing and vaccination operations, Hillsborough County will allow the state of local emergency to expire on Thursday, March 17. The state of local emergency was first issued on March 12, 2020.

As of March 10, the COVID-19 positivity rate in Hillsborough County was 2.9 percent.

The West Tampa Community Resource Center located at 2103 North Rome Avenue, will permanently close at 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 16. The site will continue to offer free COVID-19 testing and vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily until it is closed.

Hillsborough County residents can utilize other locations throughout the county, including local pharmacies, offering COVID-19 testing and vaccinations by visiting the county’s website.

The news comes as the Florida Department of Health announced it is switching to bi-weekly coronavirus testing reports.