Hillsborough County considers reopening local economy

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Emergency Policy Group (EPG) is in talks to potentially reopen the local economy.

In a memo obtained by 8 On Your Side, Hillsborough County Administrator Mike Merrill said the group is meeting Thursday to discuss reopening the local economy during the coronavirus crisis. The memo was sent to the eight-members of the EPG.

“I had already been working with our medical experts and [Department of Health] on approaches to a local re-opening strategy that we intended to present to the EPG,” Merrill wrote. “The approach ultimately ordered by the Governor may limit what course local jurisdictions may take; nevertheless, we believe a community conversation here in Hillsborough is necessary and valuable. In fact, all the credible authorities on this subject emphasize that not all communities across the country manifest the virus in exactly the same way and, therefore, successful solutions and approaches to managing a re-opening should not be the same,” he wrote.

Merrill went on to describe what he calls the “underpinning for building blocks.” He said the implementation of robust data collection, analytics and modeling are all important, “to ensure that we are achieving our intended outcomes and to facilitate a rapid readjustment in the strategy if

necessary.” He said it is also importnant to understand the disease.

Thursday’s EPG meeting will begin at 1:30 p.m.

LATEST STORIES: