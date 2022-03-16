HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The last COVID-19 testing and vaccination site run by Hillsborough County permanently closes Wednesday.

According to leaders with Hillsborough County Emergency Operations, they’re closing the location at West Tampa Community Resource Center due to lower COVID-19 case numbers in the county, and a decrease in demand for both testing and vaccinations.

“We’re looking pretty good, which we expected. We expected for Omicron to crash out,” said Dr. Jill Roberts with USF’s College of Public Health.

She tells 8 On our Side COVID cases and hospitalizations are down.

According to the county’s website, during January’s omicron surge, Hillsborough County’s percent positive rate hit 31%.

As of Wednesday the percent positive rate dropped to 2%.

The doctor says local counties should be prepared to reopen sites quickly, without any hiccups.

“What’s a good thing to do is actually have those things be flexible,” Dr. Roberts said. “We have to be able to sand up those resources when we need them.”

She predicts another wave, possibly of a new variant, and a slight increase in cases after spring break.

“There’s some indications that there’s already an omicron part two, which, people have been calling ‘Deltacron’. It looks like the two viruses, but together,” she said. “It’s incredibly important that we remain vigilant.”

The site at the West Tampa Community Resource Center will test and offer vaccinations until 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Once the site closes, residents must utilize other locations throughout the county, including local pharmacies.

Additionally, the “state of local emergency” in Hillsborough County ends Thursday.