Hillsborough County closes 1 of its 4 testing sited as demand decreases

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County will close one of its four COVID-19 testing locations as the demand decreases.



The Adventure Island site, located on N. McKinley Dr., will permanently close 5 p.m. Sunday. The county will continue to operate its three other testing sites:



The Hillsborough Community College Brandon campus, 10451 Nancy Watkins Dr., Tampa, FL 33619. This is a drive-thru site and the entrance to the site is off East Columbus Drive.

Progress Village Park, 8701 Progress Blvd., Tampa, FL 33619. This is a walk-up COVID-19 testing site.

West Tampa Community Resource Center, 2103 N. Rome Ave., Tampa, FL 33607. It is a walk-up site that offers free COVID-19 testing, vaccinations, Pfizer pediatric vaccines, and booster shots. hat are free and do not require appointments:

These sites are free and no appointment is needed. They are open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The county said it will not offer vaccinations at the West Tampa Community Resource Center on Monday, Feb. 21, because of scheduled electrical work.

However, COVID-19 testing will continue. Vaccinations will resume on Tuesday, Feb. 22.



The West Tampa Community Resource Center is a walk-up site, and it is the only county-supported site to regularly offer both testing and vaccination services.





