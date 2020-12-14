Hillsborough County beefs up code enforcement team to help businesses with mask mandate

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla .(WFLA) – After receiving a number of complaints about area businesses, Hillsborough County is expanding its efforts to help them comply with the county’s face masks requirements and other guidelines in place to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The county is paying three dozen code enforcement officers to visit businesses on weekdays and educate management about the county’s health orders. The officers will provide businesses with educational materials, and post signage and distribute masks if necessary.

The county’s health order mandates that businesses post signs on all public entrances that say face coverings are required. Businesses must require employees to wear masks and ask patrons to wear one. Businesses must also make regular “reminder announcements” to patrons and employees about wearing masks if they have a public announcement system.

In September, Gov. Ron DeSantis removed all restrictions on businesses that were put in place as a result of the pandemic. The governor has since said he wouldn’t impose any additional lockdowns or mask mandates. The state’s law enforcement officials do not have the authority to cite people for not wearing masks.

On Sunday, Florida reported 8,958 new COVID-19 infections, bringing its cumulative total to 1,125,931. Nearly 20,000 Floridians have died of the virus.

