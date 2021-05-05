Hillsborough commissioners debate local state of emergency after DeSantis’ order

Coronavirus

HILLSBOROUGH, Co., Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County commissioners are considering whether to roll back COVID-19 restrictions.

Local governments have been debating what to do after Gov. Ron DeSantis said he was suspending all outstanding local COVID-19 emergency orders.

According to an item on their agenda, the Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners is expected to discuss its local state of emergency on Wednesday. Commissioners will be briefed by public health and emergency management officials, as well as the county attorney.

The board will also consider an order to extend the local state of emergency that was declared in March 2020 in response to COVID-19.

Some schools districts have already made decisions about their mask policies. 

Pinellas County Schools said it plans to rescind its policy requiring face masks at school and district facilities at 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, the last day of the school year.

