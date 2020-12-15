Hillsborough code enforcement officers remind businesses of mask mandate

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA)—More code enforcement officers will be at businesses in Hillsborough County to remind business owners about the county’s mask mandate.

County officials said they’ve received a number of complaints about businesses violating the order.

More than 30 officers are being sent to businesses each weekday to educate owners and managers about the requirement and hand out flyers and face masks.

“It makes me feel safer, going out and getting stuff from businesses,” Breana Favors, a consumer, tells 8 On Your Side. “They should’ve started it when everything started opening back up.”

Under the order, businesses must:

Post signage on all public entrances indicating face coverings must be worn inside unless an exemption is applicable

Require all employees to wear a face covering unless an exemption is applicable

Ask patrons not wearing masks to do so

Make regular reminder announcements to patrons and employees that face coverings must be worn if the business is equipped with a public announcement system.

However, some customers think the county’s new effort to enforce masks is overkill.

“Every business I’ve been to is doing what they’re supposed to do—mask and sanitizer, stuff like that,” said Winnie White.

Gov. Ron DeSantis extended a state order in November that limits consequences for businesses not following mask ordinances. The order prevents businesses in violation of such mandates from incurring fines.

But shoppers think face coverings requirements are a good idea.

“I think it should’ve come earlier. I think it would’ve helped prevent such a strong second wave that’s coming out, right now,” said Shey Brown.

