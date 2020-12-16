Hillsborough Co. votes on extended coronavirus restrictions, check your local restrictions

Coronavirus test concept. Test tubes for 2019-nCoV analysis and medical form Coronavirus test over laboratory desk. Chinese Wuhan virus outbreak.

HILLSBOROUGH CO., Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County commissioners voted Wednesday to tighten up restrictions around masks in restaurants.

Two motions were proposed to add to the mask order by commissioner Kimberly Overman. This first requiring that locations that serving food or drink on site does not serve people unless they’re seated, carried 5-2.

The second motion prohibits bars and clubs from allowing the congregation of standing people unless they’re waiting to be seated.

Florida is one of 12 states that have partial mandates on wearing face masks. All other states require face masks, except for South Dakota which has no face mask requirements.

Governor Ron DeSantis has repeatedly said there are no plans to issue a statewide mask mandate, but some cities and counties are still bracing for the height of the holiday season.

Take a look at your county’s mask retrictions.

Hillsborough County has had more than 66,400 positive residents, including nearly 2,500 hospitalizations and over 1,000 deaths.

The county’s schools account for more than 2,300 of those. The local state of emergency was also extended.

“These rules aren’t going to stay in place forever.” Overman said.