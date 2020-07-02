Hillsborough Co. temporarily closes summer camp after employees test positive for COVID-19

TAMPA (WFLA) – Hillsborough County has announced they will be temporarily suspending the summer camp program at Roy Haynes Park after two camp employees tested positive for coronavirus.
According to the county, the summer camp program at Roy Haynes Park had a capacity of 45 campers.
Parents have been notified of the closure and are advised that any child who has been or begins to exhibit symptoms of COVID-19 coronavirus stay at home, and the parent should contact a health care provider immediately.
Hillsborough County Parks & Recreation plans to reopen the summer camp on July 10 after an intensive cleaning of the recreation center.
