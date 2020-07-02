Hillsborough Co. temporarily closes summer camp after employees test positive for COVID-19

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Hillsborough County has announced they will be temporarily suspending the summer camp program at Roy Haynes Park after two camp employees tested positive for coronavirus.

According to the county, the summer camp program at Roy Haynes Park had a capacity of 45 campers.

Parents have been notified of the closure and are advised that any child who has been or begins to exhibit symptoms of COVID-19 coronavirus stay at home, and the parent should contact a health care provider immediately.

Hillsborough County Parks & Recreation plans to reopen the summer camp on July 10 after an intensive cleaning of the recreation center.

