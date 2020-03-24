Hillsborough Co. tax collector donates office’s supply of masks to nursing homes

TAMPA (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County tax collector collected masks, not taxes Tuesday when he donated his office’s surgical masks to nursing home facilities in the Tampa area.

Tax Collector Doug Belden and his staff gathered N-95 and surgical masks from his office’s safety supply inventory and donated them to six nursing home facilities in the area.

  • Florida reporting 1,412 cases and 18 deaths
  • Gov. Ron DeSantis holding off on issuing ‘stay at home’ order
  • Travelers from NY, NJ and CT coming to Florida must quarantine for 14 days under new executive order
  • Florida schools closed through at least April 15, districts being asked to be prepared to possibly extend educational calendars through June 30
  • State universities canceling traditional commencements, continuing with virtual classes for remainder of semester

Each facility received approximately 1,100 masks from the tax collector’s office.

The six facilities that received masks include Whispering Oaks, Habana Health Care Center, Excel Care Center, Ybor City Healthcare and Rehab, and Transitions Home Health.

