Hillsborough Co. tax collector donates office’s supply of masks to nursing homes

TAMPA (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County tax collector collected masks, not taxes Tuesday when he donated his office’s surgical masks to nursing home facilities in the Tampa area.

Tax Collector Doug Belden and his staff gathered N-95 and surgical masks from his office’s safety supply inventory and donated them to six nursing home facilities in the area.

Each facility received approximately 1,100 masks from the tax collector’s office.

The six facilities that received masks include Whispering Oaks, Habana Health Care Center, Excel Care Center, Ybor City Healthcare and Rehab, and Transitions Home Health.

