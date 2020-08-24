Hillsborough Co. students have some issues on first day of online learning

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County School students logged on for online learning on Monday. The day was better for some than others.

Susan Duff’s son is a high school sophomore and like many others, he experienced problems with the new online learning system.

“This morning he got in initially, but he couldn’t get into the Zoom platform, it kept crashing. It was probably 45 minutes before he got into the class, he did get in, then he was kicked out,” said Duff.

Hillsborough School Superintendent Addison Davis says he hadn’t heard of any problems like that on the first day.

“We had a great day, a phenomenal first day,” said Davis.

The superintendent says 85 percent of students in the county did manage to log on for the first day. Davis says that exceeds the numbers for other large school districts in the state, although they are looking for 100 percent participation.

Davis says some students received class assignments late because they waited to choose between virtual school and in-person learning.

“That’s probably around 14 to 16 percent of our student body, so when we were actually starting to get them in and starting to build the overall master schedule, that takes time,” said Davis.

