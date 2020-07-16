Hillsborough Co. schools extend parents response deadline to reopening plans to July 19

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County Public Schools is giving families even more time to make the important decision on what option of learning they want for their student(s) in the fall by extending the deadline for the Declaration of Intent for a second time.

HCPS is extending the deadline from July 17 to July 19.

This decision came after Superintendent Addison Davis made a recommendation Wednesday to the Hillsborough County School Board to delay the start of the upcoming school year by two weeks. That would push the first day of school back to Aug. 24.

Parents can choose from three different plans for their student(s).

The first is a traditional or face-to-face learning model. Model B was hybrid rotation learning (40% face to face learning, 60% online learning). And Model C was strictly online learning, similar to what was used at the end of the school year.

The school district confirmed to News Channel 8 that parents and guardians can change their Declaration of Intent decisions before the July 19 deadline.

For more information on the county’s school reopening plan, click here.

To make your Declaration of Intent, click here.

