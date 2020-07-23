WFLA Now: Hillsborough Co. School Board pushes back reopening date till Aug. 24

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County School Board has decided to push back the 2020-2021 school start date by two weeks.

The vote was unanimous.

The announcement comes following Superintendent Addison Davis’ recommendation to allow students to return to classrooms on Aug. 24 as opposed to Aug. 10.

The school board also voted down the option 4-3 that ELearning only for the first nine weeks of the school year.

The end of the first semester will be on Jan. 15 instead of Dec. 18 reducing the student calendar from 180 to 172 days.

Face covering will be required for all staff, teachers and students for brick and mortar students.

As of July 23, statewide, 389,868 people have been infected and 5,518 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic with a total of 22,644 have been hospitalized throughout the state since the beginning of the pandemic.

Governor Ron DeSantis recently told the Florida Board of Education he was confident schools in the state could reopen safely.

“I know they are working hard for ways to have a safe environment. I am confident it can be done. I have seen it done,” he said.

President Donald Trump has tweeted multiple times that schools “must” reopen in the fall, and called the CDC’s guidelines too “tough” and “expensive.”

Superintendent Davis released new Declaration of Intent numbers during the meeting:

49% of parents want their students to return to brick and mortar schools while 51% of parents have chosen eLearning or Virtual school. Nearly 62,000 students or 32% of Hillsborough County students have yet to choose an option. If an option is not declared a student would be forced to return to school.

