Breaking News
‘Lean On Me,’ ‘Lovely Day’ singer Bill Withers dies at 81

Hillsborough Co. issues its own guidelines for churches amid coronavirus concerns

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County has released new guidelines for churches and other places of worship in an effort to limit the spread of coronavirus.

The guidelines come after Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a stay-at-home order instructing Floridians to stay home except to obtain or provide essential services. DeSantis said attending religious services is among the “essential” activities that would be allowed. The governor’s order does not mandate social distancing or limit the number of people who can attend religious services.

Hillsborough County is urging local religious leaders and members of their congregation to practice social distancing and seek alternatives to large-in-person gatherings.

Hillsborough County’s Joint Information Center (JIC) has developed the following gudelines for religious services:

  • Houses of worship and religious services are essential to the fabric of every community in Hillsborough County. To promote the safety and well-being of all people, public health experts recommend that all large gatherings, including religious services, be conducted online or through other communication technology whenever possible until the threat of the COVID-19 coronavirus has passed.
  • Those who choose to attend religious services in-person should follow the public health and safety guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control. This includes providing at least 6 feet of space between attendees and avoiding gathering in groups larger than 10 people. By remaining at home whenever possible, and following the CDC guidelines, you can help stop the spread of the virus among your congregation, your friends, and your neighbors.
  •  Leave your home only when absolutely necessary, limit gatherings to 10 people, and provide 6 feet of space between individuals. 

Earlier this week, Hillsborough authorities arrested a pastor after he held packed services at a Tampa church. He later announced he would shut it down.

More than 400 people in Tampa Bay have tested positive for coronavirus. Five people have died.

For more information on COVID-19, and any other potential emergency in the county, visit HCFLGov.net/StaySafe

LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Coronavirus in Florida: Cases exceed 9K, stay-at-home order in effect

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus in Florida: Cases exceed 9K, stay-at-home order in effect"

Something Good: FL couple keeps business alive with virtual photo shoots

Thumbnail for the video titled "Something Good: FL couple keeps business alive with virtual photo shoots"

Tampa YMCA keeps Veggie Van rolling during pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa YMCA keeps Veggie Van rolling during pandemic"

Friday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Morning Forecast"

golf courses open during stay at home order

Thumbnail for the video titled "golf courses open during stay at home order"

Coronavirus in Florida: Daily flights from New York area to Florida drop during the end of March

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus in Florida: Daily flights from New York area to Florida drop during the end of March"

Publix workers test positive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Publix workers test positive"

Coronavirus in Tampa expected to peak in early May, according to model

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus in Tampa expected to peak in early May, according to model"

3 employees at TPA test positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "3 employees at TPA test positive for COVID-19"

a pizza shop in Westchase donated 15 pizzas to the healthcare workers at Tampa General Hospital

Thumbnail for the video titled "a pizza shop in Westchase donated 15 pizzas to the healthcare workers at Tampa General Hospital"

Covid-19 response: Feeding Tampa Bay partners with celebrity chef for weekly Facebook series

Thumbnail for the video titled "Covid-19 response: Feeding Tampa Bay partners with celebrity chef for weekly Facebook series"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss