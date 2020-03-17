Hillsborough Co. enforces public gathering limit amid Coronavirus outbreak

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County officials announced tighter restrictions in an effort to stop the spread of the Coronavirus.

On Tuesday, Hillsborough County Administrator Mike Merrill announced an order that limits public and private gatherings to 50 people. He also emphasized that restaurants have to close by 10 p.m. and the occupancy has to be less than 50%.

HAPPENING NOW- @HillsboroughFL is updating the public on their efforts to stop the spread of #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/uLS7u7mBB1 — Deanne Roberts (@WFLADeanne) March 17, 2020

The county knows these closures may impact whether people get paid. Merrill says the county is waiting on a directive from Congress who may send money to pay employees during this time.

In the meantime, both orders are being enforced by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Chad Chronister says their enforcement isn’t about arresting people, but rather keeping residents safe.

“Certainly the last thing we want to do during a declared state of emergency is put people in jail unnecessarily,” Chronister said. “We are focusing on the education and awareness portion of that.”

Chronister says the sheriff’s office may look to fine or suspend licenses if businesses do not follow the orders.

Merrill says these efforts are all about protecting Hillsborough County residents.

“We are taking a Cat 5 disease and we’re taking all of the opportunities we can to effectively dilute it,” Merrill said.

The county is also looking for ways to implement drive-through services for patients in order to protect healthcare workers.