Hillary and Bill Clinton sent over 400 pizzas to New York hospitals fighting against coronavirus

Coronavirus

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA/CNN) – Hillary and Bill Clinton are showing support for New York health care workers fighting the coronavirus epidemic.

They sent more than 400 pizzas to hospitals in their home county of Westchester on Wednesday.

The political power couple also attached notes thanking staff members.

New York is becoming the epicenter of the U.S. COVID-19 outbreak.

Doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers are putting in exhausting hours to try to save patients.

On Thursday, the United States had surpassed China and Italy for the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the world.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

the owner of a pizza shop in Hillsborough County acts to ensure his employees can keep their jobs

Thumbnail for the video titled "the owner of a pizza shop in Hillsborough County acts to ensure his employees can keep their jobs"

5 cases of COVID-19 confirmed at MacDill Air Force Base

Thumbnail for the video titled "5 cases of COVID-19 confirmed at MacDill Air Force Base"

Self-isolation sidekick: Curbside pet adoption now available in Hillsborough County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Self-isolation sidekick: Curbside pet adoption now available in Hillsborough County"

Tampa rush hour traffic during coronavirus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa rush hour traffic during coronavirus outbreak"

Mayors Jane Castor and Rick Kriseman send message of unity to Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayors Jane Castor and Rick Kriseman send message of unity to Tampa Bay"

Mayor Jane Castor coronavirus Q&A on WFLA Now

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayor Jane Castor coronavirus Q&A on WFLA Now"

WFLA Now Live Q&A with TPD Chief Brian Dugan

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFLA Now Live Q&A with TPD Chief Brian Dugan"

Pinellas authorities discuss safer at home order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas authorities discuss safer at home order"

GP St. Pete sound

Thumbnail for the video titled "GP St. Pete sound"

Coronavirus in Tampa: Infusion center worker among 6 TGH employees who tested positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus in Tampa: Infusion center worker among 6 TGH employees who tested positive for COVID-19"

Hillsborough:Curfew and Stay-at-home order expected to begin Friday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough:Curfew and Stay-at-home order expected to begin Friday"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss