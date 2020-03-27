Hillary and Bill Clinton sent over 400 pizzas to New York hospitals fighting against coronavirus

TAMPA (WFLA/CNN) – Hillary and Bill Clinton are showing support for New York health care workers fighting the coronavirus epidemic.

They sent more than 400 pizzas to hospitals in their home county of Westchester on Wednesday.

The political power couple also attached notes thanking staff members.

New York is becoming the epicenter of the U.S. COVID-19 outbreak.

Doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers are putting in exhausting hours to try to save patients.

On Thursday, the United States had surpassed China and Italy for the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the world.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: