Highlands sheriff warns of COVID-19 task force scheme

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a scheme of people claiming to be from a “COVID Task Force”.
Deputies say residents need to be on high alert as people are attempting to try to talk their way into people’s homes to “test the water for COVID.”
There is no task force testing water for COVID-19. In fact, the CDC says:
“The virus that causes COVID-19 has not been detected in drinking water. Conventional water treatment methods that use filtration and disinfection, such as those in most municipal drinking water systems, should remove or inactivate the virus that causes COVID-19.”
The sheriff’s office wants to remind everyone to never let anyone inside your home in this type of situation and if you or someone you know may have been a victim of this they are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 863-402-7200.