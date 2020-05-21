Highlands sheriff warns of COVID-19 task force scheme

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a scheme of people claiming to be from a “COVID Task Force”.

Deputies say residents need to be on high alert as people are attempting to try to talk their way into people’s homes to “test the water for COVID.”

There is no task force testing water for COVID-19. In fact, the CDC says:

“The virus that causes COVID-19 has not been detected in drinking water. Conventional water treatment methods that use filtration and disinfection, such as those in most municipal drinking water systems, should remove or inactivate the virus that causes COVID-19.”

The sheriff’s office wants to remind everyone to never let anyone inside your home in this type of situation and if you or someone you know may have been a victim of this they are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 863-402-7200.