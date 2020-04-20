Highlands Lake Center announces nearly 30 new COVID-19 cases

Breaking News
LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Lakeland Regional Health has announced they are taking care of more than 35 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 or were experiencing COVID-19 symptoms while living at the Opis Highlands Lake Center.

As of Saturday night, 29 residents had tested positive for COVID-19 and test results are pending on the others.

“We are so grateful for the exceptional care our customers are receiving at Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center during this pandemic,” said Everton Spencer, Administrator for Opis Highlands Lake Center.

All families of affected residents have been contacted by Highlands Lake Center and Lakeland Regional Health.

As of April 19, five long-term care facilities in Polk County have had COVID-19 cases. Those facilities include: Consulate Health Care Of Lakeland, Highlands Lake Center, Lakeland Hills Center, Merrill Gardens At Championsgate and Palm Garden Of Winter Haven.

