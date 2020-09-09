High school teacher defies school district’s denying teach from home request

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) It is the second week Hillsborough County Public Schools are back open for learning after the Labor Day holiday, but one high school teacher is protesting the district’s decision to deny his teach from home request.

Tuesday marked the sixth “day of defiance” for teacher Ryan Haczynski. Even though he hasn’t returned to the classroom, he continues to help his students from home.

“Theory of knowledge is a very specialized class,” he told the school board during public comment. “TOK teachers don’t grow on trees.”

Hacynski’s students are halfway through a required course to graduate from the International Baccalaureate program at Strawberry Crest High School.

“I want to let (the school board) know I’m calling in sick and I’m still working to support my seniors with this specialized class that I teach,” he told 8 On Your Side before the meeting. “They have two major assessments and I can’t let them down.”

Two weeks ago, Haczynski said his wife’s underlying health condition is part of the reason he wanted a teach from home assignment. He also said teachers have been denied the same level of choice provided to students’ families.

When 8 On Your Side first reached out to the district about Hacynski’s situation, a spokesperson replied in part, “Not every employee request could be granted a reasonable accommodation.”

“There’s a number of ways we could work around it, but the district is just trying to treat everyone the same and let people who are gonna take leave take a leave,” Haczynski said.

Whatever happens next, he said the support from his students is what he’ll remember most.

A student-led petition urging the district to let Haczynski teach from home has more than 4,500 signatures.

After his ten sick days run out next Monday, Haczynski is working with the district to take an extended leave of absence. He told 8 On Your Side he still plans to Zoom with his students from home to make sure they finish their required essays for graduation.

