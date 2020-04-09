HHS: Federal stocks of protective equipment nearly depleted

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Strategic National Stockpile is nearly out of N95 respirators, surgical masks, face shields, gowns and other supplies desperately needed to protect front-line medical workers treating coronavirus patients.
The House Oversight committee has released documents showing that about 90% of all the personal protective equipment in the stockpile has been distributed to state and local governments.
The remaining 10% is being held in reserve for federal workers.
House Democrats say the Trump Administration is leaving states to fend for themselves, competing with each other and federal agencies in a free-for-all bidding war that drives up prices.
