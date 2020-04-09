HHS: Federal stocks of protective equipment nearly depleted

In this Tuesday, April 7, 2020 photo provided by the U.S. Air National Guard, airmen from the 146th Airlift Wing of the California Air National Guard in Oxnard, Calif., deliver 200 ventilators to the New York Air National Guard’s 105th Airlift wing at Stewart Air National Guard Base, adjacent to Newburgh, N.Y. (Senior Airman Jonathan Lane/U.S. Air National Guard via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Strategic National Stockpile is nearly out of N95 respirators, surgical masks, face shields, gowns and other supplies desperately needed to protect front-line medical workers treating coronavirus patients.

The House Oversight committee has released documents showing that about 90% of all the personal protective equipment in the stockpile has been distributed to state and local governments.

The remaining 10% is being held in reserve for federal workers.

House Democrats say the Trump Administration is leaving states to fend for themselves, competing with each other and federal agencies in a free-for-all bidding war that drives up prices.

