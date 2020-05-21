Hernando dog attack victim diagnosed with COVID-19 while rehabbing from injuries

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning doctors about a rare but serious condition in children linked with the coronavirus. In an alert issued Thursday, the CDC called the condition multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Falcon Dinis is still amazed his mother-in-law is still alive. On February 7, Debbie Beaulieu was in her backyard in Spring Hill, when a pack of dogs attacked her dogs and then her.

Her injuries were severe and paramedics rushed her to the hospital in critical condition.

“I don’t even know to this day how she survived that,” said Dinis. “Her skull is gone completely from here to the entire back. Her let, it was pretty much eaten away. They had to shorten her leg two inches to make all of the blood vessel connections.”

GRAPHIC PICTURE BELOW

Dinis tells Eight on Your Side, Beaulieu underwent numerous surgeries. She flatlined twice, but doctors were able to bring her back. Then, while at a rehabilitation facility, the unthinkable happened.

“She ended up contracting the coronavirus and at the moment she fought it through,” said Dinis. “And I don’t know how she does it…”

Paramedics took her back to a local hospital and after weeks of recovering, she is now COVID-19 free. Dinis says she’s worried about her home and how she’s going to pay the bills.

“And I tell her all the time, I speak to her, I tell her you don’t have nothing to worry about, mom. I got it all,” said Dinis. “Just keep fighting and the rest we’ll take care of.”

Dinis believes she will be released from the hospital soon, and that will be an emotional day for him.

“That day is going to be one of the happiest days of my life. Besides seeing my daughters being born. I think that will be the same way.”

Dinis is hosting a fundraiser for his mother in law. It’s a car show that will take place in the Beef ‘o Brady’s parking lot in Brooksville on July 12 from 10am-4pm. The money raised will help with medical bills and personal care expenses.

