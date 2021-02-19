Hernando County Schools offering coronavirus vaccines to older staff

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hernando School District and Department of Health-Hernando have finalized a plan to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to all school district staff who meet the age qualifications and those who are considered front line workers.

The plan right now is to vaccinate more than 160 people who qualify.

“I have heard from other employees asking when might it trickle down to other age groups or medically needy employees and what not. There’s definitely an appetite for the vaccine for it to happen,” said Superintendent John Stratton Hernando Schools.

The school district says many in Transportation are older than 65 years of age and are vital to ensuring children receive an education.

“We really don’t have a lot of substitutes for our bus drivers. In fact we don’t. We have staff that we pull to fill that gap. That’s a huge priority. If we can’t get kids to school that kind of stops everything from happening,” said Superintendent Stratton.

School district staff 65 years or older and all school-based health professionals will be able to receive vaccinations: Friday, Feb. 19 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 7551 Forest Oaks Boulevard in Spring Hill.