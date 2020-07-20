Hernando County schools may require students to wear masks

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Students in Hernando County will likely return to the classroom this fall wearing masks.

The Hernando County School Board voted Monday to tentatively approve a measure that would require all students to wear face coverings on campus, except for during recess or PE class. Students would be provided with masks if they forget to bring their own.

Students who have documentation of a disability or medical condition would be granted exemption.

Students who violate the mandate would be given a verbal warning. If they still refuse to wear a mask, school officials would contact their parents, and they could ultimately face suspension.

A final vote on the policy will take place next week or sometime in August.

A number of school districts have approved measures requiring students to wear masks, citing top health officials who say they are one of the best defenses against the novel coronavirus, which has killed more than 5,000 Floridians to date.

In Hernando County, nearly 1,200 residents have tested positive for the virus and 14 have died.

