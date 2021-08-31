Hernando County School Board calls special meeting to take action on mask mandate

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — Another Tampa Bay area school district is considering a mask mandate. The Hernando County School Board is having that discussion Tuesday afternoon.

Dozens of parents and community members signed up to speak on the controversial topic.

Right now, masks are only strongly encouraged in the school district.

Tuesday’s discussion comes as the school district reports 541 positive cases among students and 173 among staff members since Aug. 7.

The meeting also comes as Florida’s Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran says the state is withholding school board member salaries in Alachua and Broward counties. Both districts implemented a mandatory face mask policy, that the state says violates parents rights by not allowing an opt-out option.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said a judge’s ruling last week against the state on banning school mask mandates, will be appealed.

The school board’s attorney spent time to discuss the topic Tuesday, and which school districts already have a mask mandate in place, including Hillsborough and Sarasota Counties.

The agenda item is as follows: Consideration of Information and School Board Options Regarding Mask Mandates and Follow Up Board Action as School Board Deems Appropriate.