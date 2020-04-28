Hernando County beaches and parks to reopen this week

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — County commissioners voted Tuesday to reopen all Hernando County beaches and parks to the public.

The public will be allowed to reenter beaches and parks starting Wednesday if they follow CDC guidelines and restrictions while doing so.

No organized sports, events or large gatherings will be allowed and visitors must stay 6 feet away from others and wear face coverings when near people.

