Hernando Co. School District delays fall sports indefinitely due to COVID-19

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hernando County School District has announced they will postpone the start of their fall sports, indefinitely, due to coronavirus.

The news comes following the FHSAA Medicine Advisory Committee announcement to start fall sports on time starting July 27.

District officials will monitor data, provided by the Department of Health, to determine when football, volleyball, cross country, golf, swimming and cheerleading may begin their season and will not start sports until the community shows a “downward trajectory of positive tests”

When public health benchmarks are met, schools in Hernando are likely to hold in conference games only. A conference schedule will be developed if the season starts without a lengthy delay.

At this time, student-athletes in Hernando may continue with voluntary conditioning with all

district health safeguards and procedures in place.

