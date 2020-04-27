Here’s when each state’s stay at home order expires

TAMPA (WFLA) — With May right around the corner, many states are coming to the end of their scheduled ‘stay at home’ orders.

Federal guidelines say states must show a 14-day downward trend in number of coronavirus cases before they can begin their reopening phases.

Here’s where each state stands on their ‘stay at home’ orders:

Alabama: Stay at home order expires May 1

Gov. Kay Ivey says the state needs to expand testing before resuming normal economic activities.

Alaska: Open with restrictions.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy allowed personal service businesses and restaurants to reopen — with restrictions — April 24.

The new rules include restrictions to places like hair salons which can only take customers by appointment and restaurants which can’t exeed 25% of normal capacity.

Arizona: Stay at home order expires May 1

Gov. Doug Ducey says come April 30, they will decide to let the order expire (reopen state), extend the order, or modify the order to reflect current state’s current situation with coronavirus.

Arkansas: Fluid

Gov. Asa Hutchinson says he will look to open specific businesses over the next few weeks, according to CNN. If all goes well, the state will open up even more on May 4.

California: Closed indefinitely

While Gov. Gavin Newsom hasn’t declared a tentative reopening date, the state has begun allowing scheduled surgeries.

Colorado: Stay at home order expires April 27 and will transition to ‘safer at home’ restrictions

Colorado transitioned from a ‘stay at home’ order to a ‘safer at home’ phase April 27. Small businesses like personal training and dog grooming are allowed to reopen with social distancing, CNN reported.

Connecticut: Mandatory shutdown until May 20

Connecticut is coordinating with New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Rhode Island and Massachusetts in the reopening of the economy, according to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office.

Delaware: Stay at home order expires May 16

Gov. John Carney said the state will consider reopening its economy only after 28 days of declining COVID-19 cases, CNN reports.

Delaware is coordinating with New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts in the reopening of the economy, according to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office.

Washington D.C.: Stay at home order expires May 16

“I don’t know if that means we will be open on May 16, but it will be a point for us to check in. And if we need to extend it beyond that, we certainly will,” Mayor Muriel E. Bowser said during an April 15 press conference.

Florida: Stay at home order expires May 1

The governor’s office created the ‘Reopen Florida Task Force’ with economic, government, and health members across the state to advise Gov. Ron DeSantis on a reopening strategy.

The Florida Keys are closed to visitors until at least June.

"Predictions have been false. Our work is succeeding. We have flattened the curve."



Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis commends work the state has done to combat COVID-19. https://t.co/FOH00kvWTM pic.twitter.com/rYmfcNtlP4 — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) April 21, 2020

Georgia: Open with restrictions

Businesses such as gyms, bowling alleys, barbers, hair and nail salons, estheticians and massage therapists reopened April 24 with social distancing regulations.

Movie theaters and restaurants reopened April 27 with similar restrictions. Bars, clubs and music venues remain closed.

Hawaii: Stay at home order expires April 30

Gov. David Ige said the state doesn’t currently qualify to reopen under under the federal guideline requiring a downward trend of coronavirus cases for 14 straight days.

Idaho: ‘Self-isolation order’ expires May 1

Gov. Brad Little says the goal is for most businesses to open up after the ‘self-isolation order’ expires May 1.

Illinois: Stay at home order expires June 1

GOv. JB Pritzker said he intends to extend the stay at home order to last through May 30, CNN reports.

Indiana: Stay at home order expires May 2

Indiana is part of a Midwest group of states coordinating on reopening possibilities, CNN says.

Iowa: Businesses closed until April 30

A stay at home order was never issued in Iowa. Instead, Gov. Kim Reynolds declared a ‘State of Public Health Disaster Emergency’ on March 17.

Seventy-seven of Iowa’s 99 counties can reopen businesses such as restaurants, fitness centers, retail stores, and malls at 50% capacity beginning May 1, CNN says.

The ban on religious gatherings of more than 10 people is also expected to be lifted.

Kansas: Stay at home order expires May 4

Gov. Laura Kelly said Thursday that Kansas is “nowhere near where we need to be with testing supplies,” which could prevent the state from reopening May 3.

Kentucky: ‘Healthy at home’ order in effect indefinitely

Gov. Andy Beshear began phase one of reopening the healthcare sector on April 27 by restarting diagnostic, radiology, non-urgent, in-person, office and ambulatory visits, CNN says.

Louisiana: Stay at home order expires May 1

Gov. John Bel Edwards formed a state economic recovery task force that will make recommendations for reopening the state.

Maine: ‘Stay healthy at home’ order expires May 1

Gov. Janet Mills extended the state’s civil state of emergency until May 15.

Maryland: Closed indefinitely

The state has not hit its COVID-19 peak yet, GOv. Larry Hogan said.

Massachusetts: Closed until May 4

Massachusetts is coordinating with New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Rhode Island and Connecticut in the reopening of the economy, according to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office.

Michigan: Stay at home order expires May 16

While the stay at home order is in effect through May 15, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer relaxed restrictions on businesses and the public, allowing more outdoor activities.

Minnesota: Open with restrictions

On Monday, April 27, 80,000 to 100,000 people went back to work as restrictions were lifted on some businesses.

Mississippi: Safer at home order in effect until mid-May

A new safer at home order took effect April 27 and will last two weeks, replacing the ‘shelter in place’ order that expired. The new safer at home order urges all residents to stay home except for essential travel.

Missouri: Stay at home order expires May 4

“Our reopening efforts will be careful, deliberate, and done in phases,” Gov. Mike Parson said.

Montana: Open with restrictions

Businesses can operate if they maintain social distancing guidelines. Restaurants and bars can begin providing in-house services beginning May 4, CNN reports.

Movie theaters and gyms remain closed.

Nebraska: Will reopen businesses with restrictions May 4

Restaurants will allow customers inside, but must stay at or under 50% capacity. Salons, massage businesses and tattoo parlors may not allow more than 10 in at a time.

Bars and movie theaters will stay closed until at least May 31.

Nevada: Stay at home order expires May 1

“We are clearly not ready to open,” Gov. Steve Sisolak said following comments by Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman that it is time for casinos to get back to work.

New Hampshire: Stay at home order expires May 4

Gov. Chris Sununu will determine before May 4 whether the order will be extended.

New Jersey: Closed indefinitely

New Jersey is coordinating with Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Rhode Island and Connecticut in the reopening of the economy, according to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office.

New Mexico: Stay at home order expires May 16

Gov. Michelle Grisham said the state will be preparing between now and May 15 for a “gradual and safe reopening of segments of [the] economy.”

New York: “New York on PAUSE” order expires May 16

New York is coordinating with Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Rhode Island and Connecticut in the reopening of the economy, according to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office.

North Carolina: Stay at home order expires May 9

Gov. Roy Cooper announced a three-phase reopening plan that could go into effect May 9.

Phase one would open some businesses, phase two would lift the stay at home order, and phase three would ease restrictions for the vulnerable population and allow larger gatherings.

North Dakota: Stay at home order never issued

While a stay at home order was never issued, schools, restaurants, fitness centers, movie theaters, and salons were still shut down.

Gov. Doug Burgum said he hopes some businesses can start reopening May 1, CNN reports.

Ohio: Stay at home order expires May 1

Specifics in the reopening plan will be ironed out “in the days ahead,” Gov. Mike DeWine said.

Oklahoma: Open with restrictions

Some businesses reopened April 24.

The reopening plan involves three phases, but the state will not move to the next phase until “it’s safe to do so,” Gov. Kevin Stitt said.

Oregon: Stay at home order in place indefinitely

Gov. Kate Brown’s executive order for residents to stay home will be in place indefinitely.

Pennsylvania: Stay at home order expires May 1

Gov. Tom Wolf says he wants to reopen the state in three phases beginning May 8.

Rhode Island: Stay at home order expires May 8

Rhode Island is coordinating with Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, New York and Connecticut in the reopening of the economy, according to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office.

South Carolina: Open with restrictions

Some businesses and beaches are open across the state.

South Dakota: Open

At a town hall April 15, Gov. Kristi Noem said they have more people staying home than many other states that actually have ‘shelter in place’ orders in effect.

Tennessee: Open with restrictions

Restaurants opened April 27 and retail outlets plan to open April 29.

Texas: Stay at home order expires May 1

Gov. Greg Abbott says the state will open in phases.

Utah: “Stay safe, stay home” directive expires May 2

A stay at home mandate has not been issued.

Vermont: “Stay home, stay safe” order expires May 16

Gov. Phil Scott issued a five-point plan to reopening the state.

Virginia: Stay at home order expires June 10

Gov. Ralph Northam says Virginia will open in phases as part of a “Forward Virginia” plan.

Washington: Stay at home order expires May 4

Washington is part of joint Western States Pact with California and Oregon.

West Virginia: Stay at home order in effect indefinitely

The state is following Gov. Jim Justice’s “Comeback Roadmap” plan for reopening the economy.

Wisconsin: Stay at home order expires May 26

Wyoming: No say at home order

While Wyoming is one of the states without a stay at home order, statewide public health orders are in effect until May 1.

CNN contributed to this report. Read more here.